Survey of Price diesel prices shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

(PRICE, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Price area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Price area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Conoco at 104 W 100 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Sinclair at 205 W Railroad Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.69, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 104 W 100 N, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Maverik 891 East Main, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.63

Walmart 245 Ut-55, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.63

Smith's 1075 E Main St, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.65

Pilot Thomas Logistics 352 W Main St, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.78

Sinclair 205 W Railroad Ave, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.