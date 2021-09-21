CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Survey of Price diesel prices shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

 9 days ago
(PRICE, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Price area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Price area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Conoco at 104 W 100 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Sinclair at 205 W Railroad Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.69, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

104 W 100 N, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.65

Maverik

891 East Main, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.47
$3.67
$3.63

Walmart

245 Ut-55, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.32
$3.57
$3.63

Smith's

1075 E Main St, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.46
$3.66
$3.65

Pilot Thomas Logistics

352 W Main St, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.78

Sinclair

205 W Railroad Ave, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Saratoga Post

Survey of Saratoga diesel prices shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Price News Flash

Price News Flash

Price, UT
ABOUT

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

