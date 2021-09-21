Survey of Price diesel prices shows where to save $0.20 per gallon
(PRICE, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Price area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Price area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.59, at Conoco at 104 W 100 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Sinclair at 205 W Railroad Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.69, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.47
$3.67
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.32
$3.57
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.46
$3.66
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
