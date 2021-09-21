CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Thirsty truck? Here's Mesquite's cheapest diesel

 9 days ago
(MESQUITE, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Mesquite, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mesquite area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.74, at Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

798 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$--
$--
$3.74
card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$--

Shell

290 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.13
$4.37
$3.75
card
card$3.96
$4.20
$4.44
$3.82

Shell

910 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.13
$4.37
$3.75
card
card$3.96
$4.20
$4.44
$3.82

Maverik

14 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.88
$4.08
$4.28
$3.79

Smith's

370 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.88
$4.03
$4.18
$3.79

Chevron

810 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

