Thirsty truck? Here's Mesquite's cheapest diesel

(MESQUITE, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Mesquite, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mesquite area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.74, at Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 798 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74 card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 290 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.13 $ 4.37 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.96 $ 4.20 $ 4.44 $ 3.82

Shell 910 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.13 $ 4.37 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.96 $ 4.20 $ 4.44 $ 3.82

Maverik 14 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 4.28 $ 3.79

Smith's 370 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ 4.03 $ 4.18 $ 3.79

Chevron 810 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.