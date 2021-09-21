CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Local price review shows diesel prices around Senatobia

Senatobia Bulletin
 9 days ago
(SENATOBIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Senatobia they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Senatobia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Shell at 3024 Us-51 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.07, listed at Circle K at 510 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

3024 Us-51 S, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.84

Circle K

510 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.01
$3.31
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

