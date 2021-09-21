Local price review shows diesel prices around Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.23 depending on where in Senatobia they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Senatobia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at Shell at 3024 Us-51 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.07, listed at Circle K at 510 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 3024 Us-51 S, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Circle K 510 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.