Clarksburg, WV

Survey of Clarksburg diesel prices shows where to save $0.04 per gallon

Clarksburg News Alert
 9 days ago
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Clarksburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Clarksburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Kroger at 198 Emily Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Sheetz at 101 Stoneybrooke Rd.

The average price across the greater Clarksburg area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger

198 Emily Dr, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.44
$3.25

Exxon

171 Barnetts Run Rd, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.25

Speedway

635 W Main St, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.25

Circle K

1525 W Pike St, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.28

Sunoco

Us-19, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.53
$3.28

Speedway

1612 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.54
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg, WV
