Survey of Clarksburg diesel prices shows where to save $0.04 per gallon

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Clarksburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Clarksburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Kroger at 198 Emily Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Sheetz at 101 Stoneybrooke Rd.

The average price across the greater Clarksburg area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger 198 Emily Dr, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.25

Exxon 171 Barnetts Run Rd, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Speedway 635 W Main St, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Circle K 1525 W Pike St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.28

Sunoco Us-19, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.28

Speedway 1612 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.