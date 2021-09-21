Survey of Clarksburg diesel prices shows where to save $0.04 per gallon
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Clarksburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Clarksburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Kroger at 198 Emily Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Sheetz at 101 Stoneybrooke Rd.
The average price across the greater Clarksburg area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.44
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.53
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.54
$3.28
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
