Eufaula, AL

Eufaula diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Eufaula Times
 9 days ago
(EUFAULA, AL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Eufaula, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eufaula area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Chevron at 763 Us-82. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 1 Main St.

The average price across the greater Eufaula area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

763 Us-82, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$2.99

Marathon

130 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.03
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.07

Murphy USA

3182 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.07

Exxon

1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09

Gulf

1213 Us-82, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

CITGO

732 Us-82 E, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

