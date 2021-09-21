Eufaula diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20
(EUFAULA, AL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Eufaula, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Eufaula area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Chevron at 763 Us-82. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 1 Main St.
The average price across the greater Eufaula area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
