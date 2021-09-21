Eufaula diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(EUFAULA, AL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Eufaula, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eufaula area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Chevron at 763 Us-82. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 1 Main St.

The average price across the greater Eufaula area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 763 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Marathon 130 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.03 card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Murphy USA 3182 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.07

Exxon 1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Gulf 1213 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 732 Us-82 E, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.