Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Galax

(GALAX, VA) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Galax, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Galax area on Tuesday, found that Baywood Market & Deli at 10405 Grayson Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 806 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.1

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Baywood Market & Deli 10405 Grayson Pkwy, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.02

Sheetz 1084 E Stuart Dr, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

CITGO 200 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 812 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 900 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 532 E Stuart Dr, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.