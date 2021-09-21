Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Galax
(GALAX, VA) You could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on diesel in Galax, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Galax area on Tuesday, found that Baywood Market & Deli at 10405 Grayson Pkwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 806 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.1
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.78
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
