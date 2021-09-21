CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Survey of The Dalles diesel prices shows where to save $0.32 per gallon

The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 9 days ago
(THE DALLES, OR) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the The Dalles area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the The Dalles area went to 76 at 301 W 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.47 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Chevron at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

301 W 3Rd St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.47

Fred Meyer

540 Cherry Heights Rd, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.92
$3.48

Safeway

540 Mt Hood St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.77
$3.92
$3.49
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.02
$3.59

West Second Food Mart

1433 W 2Nd St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.49

76

3902 W 6Th St, The Dalles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59

Murdock Mini Mart

8196 Wa-14 , Murdock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

