Survey of The Dalles diesel prices shows where to save $0.32 per gallon
(THE DALLES, OR) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the The Dalles area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the The Dalles area went to 76 at 301 W 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.47 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Chevron at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.56, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.92
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.77
$3.92
$3.49
|card
card$3.69
$3.87
$4.02
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
