Sterling diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.16
(STERLING, CO) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Sterling, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sterling area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 930 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 20974 Us-6, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34
The average price across the greater Sterling area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.57
$3.87
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.41
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.46
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.64
$3.94
$3.34
|card
card$--
$--
$3.94
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0