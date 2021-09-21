Sterling diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.16

(STERLING, CO) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Sterling, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sterling area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 930 W Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 20974 Us-6, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34

The average price across the greater Sterling area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 930 W Main St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.18

Gasamat 1001 W Main St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.18

Valero 1912 Us-6, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.46 $ -- $ 3.29

Reata Travel Stop 2170 E Chestnut St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Cenex 20974 Us-6, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.34 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.94 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.