CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

10 Recipes that Celebrate Cilantro

By Emma Gallagher
One Green Planet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCilantro is a herb that is used and loved all over the world. It is commonly used in South Asian and Latin American dishes and shows up everywhere as a garnish on soups and salads. It has a strong distinctive smell and a pungent flavor with fresh, citrusy notes. It...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Vegan Food#Food Drink#South Asian#Latin American#Ogp#Cilantro Jalape O Hummus#Taco Tuesday#Mexican#Cilantro Mint Chutney One#Indian#Samosas#Pakoras#Cilantro Lime Rice Source#Himalayan#Red Lentil Cabbage Soup#Cilantro Oil Source
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
cleancuisine.com

Recipe for Homemade Fudge

Recipe for Homemade Fudge – This recipe for Homemade Fudge is the EASIEST fudge you are ever going to make. Plus, it’s healthy — so, have a few pieces guilt-free. Oh, and it’s loaded with healthy nutrients that your body already craves. How to Make the EASIEST Recipe for Homemade...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

Hungry for an Easy Meal? Try These 3-Ingredient Dinners from Aldi

To say that Aldi has a cult-like following is perhaps an understatement. From their sneak-peek Instagram accounts to tip-sharing Reddit pages, fans of the German grocery store chain can't seem to get enough. There is perhaps no greater example of this fandom than the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group....
coastmonthly.com

True Texas chili

Take liberties with this recipe, just don’t add beans. I was raised in a house divided. My father was from Texas; my mother the Midwest. And I grew up eating beans in my chili. The presence of beans didn’t instigate a showdown at the stove or obvious irritation at the table. But now, having lived in Texas more than 25 years, and eaten more bowls of beanless chili than I can count, I wonder how my mom first snuck those beans into the pot or how my parents arrived at this compromise.
TEXAS STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

The Grapevine: Wonders of Basil and a Recipe with It

As we roll through the days of September, we ready ourselves to wind down our gardening season. I notice my tomato plant is ready to go with just a few little tomatoes left on the vine for me to enjoy. But the one plant that is still hardy is my basil plant and I know from other years that if I bring it inside Inwill have fresh basil into December.
GARDENING
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
KFOR

9 must-try recipes to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some must-try dishes sure to be a hit at any family meal or dinner party!. You can check out our “Sabor Latino” program hosted by Peñate and Marco Villarreal to see top chefs from across the nation bring their creations to life.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Refreshing Limoncello Tiramisu Recipe

If you are a tiramisu fan, you probably tried many tiramisu recipes. Most of the recipes, in general, are based on chocolate and coffee, so today am offering this yummy and refreshing Limoncello tiramisu recipe that is ideal spring-summer dessert for all the tiramisu lovers! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
WSAW

30 minutes or less recipes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s nothing better than coming home to a hot, home-cooked meal. But sometimes life just doesn’t offer that. The Wisconsin Beef Council visited NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share a couple of tasty dishes that can be ready to eat in 30 minutes. For additional recipes, click here.
WAUSAU, WI
gordonramsayclub.com

Refreshing Strawberry Gelato Recipe

This strawberry gelato is so refreshing and delicious! Plus, it is very easy and simple to prepare. There is nothing more perfect for the sunny season like creamy, silky, and soft fruit gelato. Here is the recipe:. Makes around 1 liter. Ingredients:. 650 ml whole milk. 120 ml heavy cream.
RECIPES
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Breakfast Couscous

Not only is couscous a great side, but it also makes a great breakfast, too. A creative version of cream of wheat, try this on a cold morning with whatever nuts or dried fruit you have on hand. If you are on a bland diet, you may want to skip the dried fruit and nuts and stir in a little applesauce or poached pears.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

PUMPKIN ROLL RECIPE

Pumpkin Roll recipe that turns out perfectly every time! Easy pumpkin cake that is topped with a cream cheese frosting, then rolled up and sliced. A Pumpkin Roll is made by first making a simple homemade pumpkin sheet cake with flour, eggs, sugar, baking powder and a variety of spices. Once the cake is baked and partially cooled, it is rolled up. Once the shape has set a little bit, the cake is spread back out and then a delicious cream cheese frosting is spread on top. The cake gets rolled back up and then can be sliced and served. The presentation is beautiful and the taste is amazing too!
RECIPES
csusmchronicle.com

RECIPE: Breakfast Burrito Wrap

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” a common phrase that many people can agree on. Skipping breakfast is not an ideal thing to do, especially if there is a long day ahead. There are many options on deciding what to eat in the morning; however a breakfast burrito is nutritious and filling.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy