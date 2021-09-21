Lexington diesel price check shows where to save $0.37 per gallon

(LEXINGTON, VA) You could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lexington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Exxon at 1157 N Lee Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Shell at 2516 N Lee Hwy.

The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1157 N Lee Hwy, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.08 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Marathon 889 N Lee Hwy, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 2846 N Lee Hwy, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sheetz 605 E Nelson St, Virginia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 2516 N Lee Hwy, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.