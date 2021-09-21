Lexington diesel price check shows where to save $0.37 per gallon
(LEXINGTON, VA) You could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lexington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Exxon at 1157 N Lee Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Shell at 2516 N Lee Hwy.
The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.45
$--
$3.08
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
