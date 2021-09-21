Survey of Kenai diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(KENAI, AK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Kenai, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kenai area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Shell at 43335 Kalifornsky Beach Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Holiday at 10671 Kenai Spur Hwy.
The average price across the greater Kenai area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
