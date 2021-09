Just thinking of the bone-crushing plays ahead in Saturday night’s James Madison at Weber State showdown should be enough to set the whirlpool at full blast already. The first Top 10 matchup of the young FCS college football season figures to be the only one between nonconference opponents. Third-ranked James Madison (2-0) and ninth-ranked Weber State (1-1) are primed for their third all-time meeting, although it’s their first in the regular season following JMU home wins over the Wildcats in the FCS playoffs – 31-28 in the 2017 quarterfinals and 30-14 in the 2019 semifinals. A small handful of current players participated in both games.

OGDEN, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO