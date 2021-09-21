Survey of Winnemucca diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Winnemucca, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Winnemucca area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Sage at 3113–3123 W Railroad St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Pilot at 5625 W Winnemucca Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sage 3113–3123 W Railroad St, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.49

Maverik 605 W Haskell St., Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Maverik 863 E. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Chevron 1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Love's Travel Stop 3550 W Winnemucca, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.98 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 4.03

Flying J 1880 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.94 $ 4.16 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.