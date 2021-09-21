Survey of Winnemucca diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.60
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Winnemucca, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Winnemucca area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Sage at 3113–3123 W Railroad St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Pilot at 5625 W Winnemucca Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.98
|card
card$3.49
$--
$4.09
$4.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.49
$3.94
$4.16
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
