Winnemucca, NV

Survey of Winnemucca diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.60

Winnemucca Daily
Winnemucca Daily
 9 days ago
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in Winnemucca, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Winnemucca area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Sage at 3113–3123 W Railroad St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Pilot at 5625 W Winnemucca Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sage

3113–3123 W Railroad St, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.49

Maverik

605 W Haskell St., Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.55

Maverik

863 E. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.55

Chevron

1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.89

Love's Travel Stop

3550 W Winnemucca, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.98
card
card$3.49
$--
$4.09
$4.03

Flying J

1880 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.49
$3.94
$4.16
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

