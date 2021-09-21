Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Pryor
(PRYOR, OK) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pryor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pryor area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1 W Graham Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at S Mill St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.07
$3.34
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
