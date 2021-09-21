Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Pryor

(PRYOR, OK) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pryor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pryor area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1 W Graham Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at S Mill St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 1 W Graham Ave, Pryor Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Diamond Shamrock 711 E Graham Ave, Pryor Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 5301 S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.95

Shell S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.07 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.