CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pryor, OK

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Pryor

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvKMD_0c3CzgiC00

(PRYOR, OK) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pryor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pryor area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1 W Graham Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at S Mill St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

1 W Graham Ave, Pryor Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Diamond Shamrock

711 E Graham Ave, Pryor Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy USA

5301 S Mill St, Pryor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.95

Shell

S Mill St, Pryor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.07
$3.34
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Pryor News Beat

Pryor News Beat

Pryor, OK
50
Followers
200
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy