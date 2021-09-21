Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Snyder stations charging $0.22 extra
(SNYDER, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Snyder they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Snyder area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Stripes at 1300 E Coliseum Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 1180 Us-180.
The average price across the greater Snyder area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.25
$3.43
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0