Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Snyder stations charging $0.22 extra

(SNYDER, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Snyder they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Snyder area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Stripes at 1300 E Coliseum Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 1180 Us-180.

The average price across the greater Snyder area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Stripes 1300 E Coliseum Dr, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.25 $ 3.43 $ 3.07

Alon 3200 Lamesa Hwy, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Yesway 4201 College Ave, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Stripes 1900 Kings Hwy Pl, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

GC 1102 N College Ave, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Valero 1180 Us-180, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.