Snyder, TX

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Snyder stations charging $0.22 extra

Snyder News Beat
 9 days ago
(SNYDER, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Snyder they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Snyder area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Stripes at 1300 E Coliseum Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 1180 Us-180.

The average price across the greater Snyder area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Stripes

1300 E Coliseum Dr, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.25
$3.43
$3.07

Alon

3200 Lamesa Hwy, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Yesway

4201 College Ave, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

Stripes

1900 Kings Hwy Pl, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

GC

1102 N College Ave, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25

Valero

1180 Us-180, Snyder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

