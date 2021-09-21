Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ridgecrest

(RIDGECREST, CA) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Ridgecrest, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Ridgecrest area was $4.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip 345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.27

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's Mini M 851 W Upjohn Ave, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.27

Shell 301 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Chevron 1617 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.