Ridgecrest, CA

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ridgecrest

Ridgecrest News Watch
 9 days ago
(RIDGECREST, CA) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Ridgecrest, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Ridgecrest area was $4.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip

345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.27

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's Mini M

851 W Upjohn Ave, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.27

Shell

301 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.59

Chevron

1617 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

