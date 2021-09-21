Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ridgecrest
(RIDGECREST, CA) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Ridgecrest, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59
The average price across the greater Ridgecrest area was $4.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.15
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
