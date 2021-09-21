Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Escanaba station

(ESCANABA, MI) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Escanaba area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Escanaba area went to Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist 102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Eco Fuel 2300 Ludington St, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.23

The Store 901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.23

Meijer 2600 3Rd Ave N, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.69 $ 3.23

Krist 6344 Us-2-41 Mi-35, Escanaba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.