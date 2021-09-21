CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Diesel lookout: $0.00 savings at cheapest Escanaba station

Escanaba Bulletin
 9 days ago
(ESCANABA, MI) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Escanaba area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Escanaba area went to Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Krist at 102 N Lincoln Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist

102 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.23

Eco Fuel

2300 Ludington St, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$--
$3.23

The Store

901 S Lincoln Rd, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.68
$3.23

Meijer

2600 3Rd Ave N, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.69
$3.23

Krist

6344 Us-2-41 Mi-35, Escanaba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

