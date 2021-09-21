CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MN

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Cambridge

Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0c3CzJbb00

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Cambridge, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cambridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Coborn's Express at 209 6Th Ave Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Speedway at 101 S Garfield St.

The average price across the greater Cambridge area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Coborn's Express

209 6Th Ave Ne, Isanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.26
$3.47
$3.11

Kwik Trip

400 Dual Blvd, Isanti
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$2.92
$3.67
$3.13

Holiday

635 S Main St, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15

Casey's

2431St Ave E, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Casey's

2290 Main St S, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

BP

2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Cambridge, MN
Cambridge, MN
Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Coborn S Express#Speedway
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge, MN
27
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy