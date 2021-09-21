Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Cambridge

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Cambridge, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cambridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Coborn's Express at 209 6Th Ave Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Speedway at 101 S Garfield St.

The average price across the greater Cambridge area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Coborn's Express 209 6Th Ave Ne, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.26 $ 3.47 $ 3.11

Kwik Trip 400 Dual Blvd, Isanti

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 2.92 $ 3.67 $ 3.13

Holiday 635 S Main St, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Casey's 2431St Ave E, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Casey's 2290 Main St S, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

BP 2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.