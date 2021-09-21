Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Cambridge
(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Cambridge, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cambridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Coborn's Express at 209 6Th Ave Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Speedway at 101 S Garfield St.
The average price across the greater Cambridge area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.26
$3.47
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$2.92
$3.67
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
