Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints La Follette's cheapest
(LA FOLLETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in La Follette, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the La Follette area went to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 219 W Central Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
