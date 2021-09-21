CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

Survey of Raymondville diesel prices reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

Raymondville Bulletin
 9 days ago
(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Raymondville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Raymondville area went to Murphy USA at 14083 Fm-490, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Valero at 423 E Hidalgo Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Raymondville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

14083 Fm-490, Raymondville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.97

Valero

423 E Hidalgo Ave, Raymondville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.47
$2.99

Exxon

1095 E Hildago Ave, Raymondville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.47
$2.99

Valero

101 N Ih-69E, Raymondville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.47
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

