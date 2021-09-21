Survey of Raymondville diesel prices reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Raymondville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Raymondville area went to Murphy USA at 14083 Fm-490, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Valero at 423 E Hidalgo Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Raymondville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 14083 Fm-490, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Valero 423 E Hidalgo Ave, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Exxon 1095 E Hildago Ave, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Valero 101 N Ih-69E, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.