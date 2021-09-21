Local price review shows Slippery Rock diesel price, cheapest station
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Slippery Rock area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area went to Sheetz at 107 Franklin St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.65 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.84
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0