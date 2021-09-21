CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Local price review shows Slippery Rock diesel price, cheapest station

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 9 days ago
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Slippery Rock area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area went to Sheetz at 107 Franklin St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.65 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sheetz

107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.65

GetGo

640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.65

Love's Travel Stop

1011 New Castle Rd, Pennsylvania
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.84
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

