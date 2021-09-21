Local price review shows Slippery Rock diesel price, cheapest station

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Slippery Rock area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area went to Sheetz at 107 Franklin St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.65 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sheetz 107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

GetGo 640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Love's Travel Stop 1011 New Castle Rd, Pennsylvania

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.84 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.