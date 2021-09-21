Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Portage
(PORTAGE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Portage area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Portage area went to BP at W8425 Crawford Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at BP at N5800 Kinney Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Portage area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.40
$3.56
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.72
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.62
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0