Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Portage

(PORTAGE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.38 per gallon on diesel were available in the Portage area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Portage area went to BP at W8425 Crawford Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at BP at N5800 Kinney Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Portage area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP W8425 Crawford Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

BP W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.40 $ 3.56 $ 3.05

Mobil N5755 Wi-78, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.05

Kwik Trip 1324 E Wisconsin St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 2970 New Pinery Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP N5800 Kinney Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.