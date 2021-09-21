Survey pinpoints Hot Springs Village's cheapest diesel
(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Hot Springs Village they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Hot Springs Village area went to Murphy USA at 3608 N Ar-7, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.95, at Valero at 3371 N Ar-7, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.41
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
