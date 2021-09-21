Survey pinpoints Hot Springs Village's cheapest diesel

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Hot Springs Village they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hot Springs Village area went to Murphy USA at 3608 N Ar-7, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.95, at Valero at 3371 N Ar-7, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 3608 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 2.93

Valero 3371 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.