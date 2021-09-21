Survey of Austin diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(AUSTIN, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Austin area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Austin area went to Kwik Trip at 1509 10Th Pl Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1401 4Th St Nw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.84
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.89
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
