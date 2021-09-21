Survey of Austin diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(AUSTIN, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Austin area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Austin area went to Kwik Trip at 1509 10Th Pl Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1401 4Th St Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Trip 1509 10Th Pl Ne, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.13

Kwik Trip 1300 14Th St Nw, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.18

BP 3011 Oakland Ave W, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.18

Kwik Trip 1401 4Th St Nw, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 170212 Th St Sw, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Shell 3010 Oakland Ave W, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.