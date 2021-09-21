CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Survey of Austin diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

Austin News Flash
 9 days ago
(AUSTIN, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Austin area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Austin area went to Kwik Trip at 1509 10Th Pl Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1401 4Th St Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Trip

1509 10Th Pl Ne, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$3.84
$3.13

Kwik Trip

1300 14Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.18

BP

3011 Oakland Ave W, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.89
$3.18

Kwik Trip

1401 4Th St Nw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$--
$3.19

Casey's

170212 Th St Sw, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.19

Shell

3010 Oakland Ave W, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

