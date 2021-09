The long-awaited findings of a probe into crimes committed under Gambia's former dictator Yahya Jammeh, which were to be released on Thursday, have been delayed, investigators said. A panel called the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) had been scheduled to ceremonially hand over its findings to President Adama Barrow. But the final report will now be released at a later date, a member of the TRRC told AFP, saying, "We are not yet ready." The TRRC was set up in 2017 following Jammeh's defeat to Barrow in elections in December 2016.

