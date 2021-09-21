CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angleton, TX

Price check: Diesel prices around Angleton

Angleton Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCeYI_0c3CyooD00

(ANGLETON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Angleton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Angleton area on Tuesday, found that Buc-ee's at 931 Sl-274had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at Sh 288, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Buc-ee's

931 Sl-274, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$--
$2.79

Kroger

1804 N Velasco St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.19
$2.79

Buc-ee's

2304 W Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$2.79

Chevron

2301 W Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.79

Buc-ee's

2299 E Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$2.79

Chevron

2100 S Velasco St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Angleton, TX
