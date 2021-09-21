CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Castaic

 9 days ago
(CASTAIC, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Castaic area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Castaic area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Conserv Fuel at 24621 Copper Hill Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.45, listed at Pilot at 31642 Castaic Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conserv Fuel

24621 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$3.99
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.07

Conserv Fuel

28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$3.99
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.11

Schwartz Oil Company

27241 Henry Mayo Dr, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.05

Mobil

24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$4.09

7-Eleven

28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.09

Mobil

27706 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.69
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Castaic, CA
