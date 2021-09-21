Local price review shows diesel prices around Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.46 in the greater Castaic area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Castaic area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Conserv Fuel at 24621 Copper Hill Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.45, listed at Pilot at 31642 Castaic Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conserv Fuel 24621 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.07

Conserv Fuel 28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.11

Schwartz Oil Company 27241 Henry Mayo Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Mobil 24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

7-Eleven 28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

Mobil 27706 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.