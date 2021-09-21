CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevensville, MI

New Nature Trail Opened At Christ Lutheran School

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new nature path has been created at Christ Lutheran School in Stevensville thanks to help from the Sarett Nature Center. Last year, Christ Lutheran School (CLS) worked with Sarett Nature Center (Sarett) to develop a unique nature curriculum for their preschool and young 5’s classes in the face of Covid restrictions. The students spent large portions of their school day outdoors counting with nature, playing with outdoor mud kitchens, studying weather and learning about habitats. Due to the overwhelming success of that curriculum, CLS’s Board of Christian Education voted to expand the outdoor education curriculum to a school-wide program.

www.moodyonthemarket.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Stevensville, MI
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Education#Volunteers#Christ Lutheran School#Sarett Nature Center#Covid#Christ Luth#Org
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy