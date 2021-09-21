New Nature Trail Opened At Christ Lutheran School

A new nature path has been created at Christ Lutheran School in Stevensville thanks to help from the Sarett Nature Center. Last year, Christ Lutheran School (CLS) worked with Sarett Nature Center (Sarett) to develop a unique nature curriculum for their preschool and young 5’s classes in the face of Covid restrictions. The students spent large portions of their school day outdoors counting with nature, playing with outdoor mud kitchens, studying weather and learning about habitats. Due to the overwhelming success of that curriculum, CLS’s Board of Christian Education voted to expand the outdoor education curriculum to a school-wide program.