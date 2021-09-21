CORSAIR Launches New M65 RGB ULTRA Gaming Mice

Gaming is not only about skill. There are a lot of other factors that help you play well – and comfort is one of them. Playing PC games with a honeycomb mouse is a new and growing trend for those who want to game for a long period of time without many breaks. This incredibly designed mouse with holes looks just like a honeycomb structure, with the aim of making the mouse breathable. This design prevents the hand from sweating and cramping, which can happen during long gaming sessions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO