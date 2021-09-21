CORSAIR Launches New M65 RGB ULTRA Gaming Mice
CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the newest entries in its world-renowned M65 lineup of high-performance gaming mice: the M65 RGB ULTRA and, for the first time, the M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS. Combining the iconic shape and aluminum construction that has seen the M65 trusted by gamers for over a decade, these new mice add the latest in performance gaming technology to ensure you’re ready to take on the highest level of competition.hexus.net
