If you thought LeBron James had no help on those Cleveland teams, try and analyze Joel Embiid and this Sixers situation. A 6-foot-10 guard out of LSU who gets paid to sit and watch. A fake All-Star that is overpaid, who came from the same place our choke artist coach came from — the Clippers, who haven’t won anything. Literally zero championships in franchise history. A bench that somehow, someway continues to get worse as the years go on. And, last but not least, a front office whose hands are tied because nobody wants Ben Simmons.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO