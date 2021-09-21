Survey of Sturgis diesel prices reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station

(STURGIS, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Sturgis, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Speedway at 600 S Centerville Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at BP at 5445 North State Road 9.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 600 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

Meijer 1174 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Murphy USA 1450 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Marathon 1640 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.19

CITGO 25024 Us-12, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Marathon 0050 W 750 N, Howe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.