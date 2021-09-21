CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Survey of Sturgis diesel prices reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIzCj_0c3CyMHz00

(STURGIS, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Sturgis, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Speedway at 600 S Centerville Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at BP at 5445 North State Road 9.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

600 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.44
$3.74
$3.15

Meijer

1174 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

Murphy USA

1450 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15

Marathon

1640 E Chicago Rd, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.47
$3.19

CITGO

25024 Us-12, Sturgis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

Marathon

0050 W 750 N, Howe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

