Survey of Sturgis diesel prices reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station
(STURGIS, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Sturgis, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Speedway at 600 S Centerville Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at BP at 5445 North State Road 9.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.44
$3.74
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.47
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
