Greenville diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Greenville's cheapest station

(GREENVILLE, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Greenville, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Exxon at 1008 Fort Dale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at Hwy Al-185, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Greenville area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1008 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

QV 943 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Liberty Greenville Bypass, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron Hwy Al-185, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.