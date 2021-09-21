Greenville diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Greenville's cheapest station
(GREENVILLE, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Greenville, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Greenville area went to Exxon at 1008 Fort Dale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Chevron at Hwy Al-185, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Greenville area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
