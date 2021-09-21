Seymour diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.41

(SEYMOUR, IN) You could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on diesel in Seymour, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Seymour area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.31, at Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.72, listed at BP at 2636 E Tipton St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1552 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.31

Casey's 602 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.77 $ 3.32

Circle K 300 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ 3.32

Casey's 400 N Obrien St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Jay C 1181 Us-50, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.32

Speedway 1530 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.