Seymour, IN

Seymour diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.41

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 9 days ago
(SEYMOUR, IN) You could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on diesel in Seymour, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Seymour area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.31, at Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.72, listed at BP at 2636 E Tipton St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1552 E Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.45
$3.80
$3.31

Casey's

602 W Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.77
$3.32

Circle K

300 E Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.87
$3.32

Casey's

400 N Obrien St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.32

Jay C

1181 Us-50, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.32

Speedway

1530 E Tipton St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.82
$3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seymour Today

Seymour Today

Seymour, IN
ABOUT

With Seymour Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

