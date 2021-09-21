Seymour diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.41
(SEYMOUR, IN) You could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on diesel in Seymour, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Seymour area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.31, at Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.72, listed at BP at 2636 E Tipton St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.36, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.45
$3.80
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.77
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.87
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.82
$3.32
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
