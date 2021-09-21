CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

Survey pinpoints Douglas's cheapest diesel

Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c3Cy81400

(DOUGLAS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Douglas, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Douglas area went to Gate at 1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Gate at 1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Douglas area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate

1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Douglas, GA
ABOUT

With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

