Survey pinpoints Douglas's cheapest diesel
(DOUGLAS, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Douglas, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Douglas area went to Gate at 1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Gate at 1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Douglas area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
