Survey of Fort Morgan diesel prices reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station

(FORT MORGAN, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Fort Morgan area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fort Morgan area went to Sinclair at 19950 E Railroad Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.22

Sinclair 601 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 3.23

Safeway 620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.74 $ 3.95 $ 3.23

Maverik 1206 Main Street, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 3.23

Reata Travel Stop 1305 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.23

Phillips 66 1300 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.