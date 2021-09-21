Survey of Fort Morgan diesel prices reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station
(FORT MORGAN, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Fort Morgan area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fort Morgan area went to Sinclair at 19950 E Railroad Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$3.82
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.73
$3.98
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.74
$3.95
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.85
$3.95
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0