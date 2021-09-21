CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Survey of Fort Morgan diesel prices reveals $0.07 savings at cheapest station

Fort Morgan News Flash
 9 days ago
(FORT MORGAN, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Fort Morgan area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fort Morgan area went to Sinclair at 19950 E Railroad Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$3.82
$3.22

Sinclair

601 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.73
$3.98
$3.23

Safeway

620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.74
$3.95
$3.23

Maverik

1206 Main Street, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$3.23

Reata Travel Stop

1305 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.23

Phillips 66

1300 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$3.95
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

