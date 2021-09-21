CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Price checks register Rice Lake diesel price, cheapest station

 9 days ago
(RICE LAKE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Rice Lake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Rice Lake area went to Marketplace Express at 360 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Rice Lake area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marketplace Express

360 S Main St, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.69
$3.18

Kwik Trip

220 W Knapp St, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.24

Cenex

924 Hammond Ave, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$--
$3.24

Cenex

2022 Cenex Dr, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.24

Cenex

1910 Macauley Ave, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.14
$3.74
$3.24

Kwik Trip

2851 Decker Dr, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Rice Lake, WI
