Price checks register Rice Lake diesel price, cheapest station

(RICE LAKE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Rice Lake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Rice Lake area went to Marketplace Express at 360 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Rice Lake area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marketplace Express 360 S Main St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.18

Kwik Trip 220 W Knapp St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.24

Cenex 924 Hammond Ave, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.24

Cenex 2022 Cenex Dr, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.24

Cenex 1910 Macauley Ave, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.14 $ 3.74 $ 3.24

Kwik Trip 2851 Decker Dr, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.