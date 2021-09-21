Peyton Manning claims Patriots had microphone in his locker

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is reportedly looking to get into the business side of football. CBS Sports reported Sunday that Manning is closely watching the pending sale of his former team, the Broncos, and has already spoken to at least two potential buyers regarding a possible management position, in addition to a minority stake in the franchise. While the Broncos aren’t for sale just yet, the report says that there is a strong sense among owners and those in the NFL office that the team could be in new hands as early as next year.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO