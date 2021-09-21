Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Brainerd
(BRAINERD, MN) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Brainerd area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Brainerd area went to Casey's at 13991 Baxter Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 3325 Oak St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
