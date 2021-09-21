Glenwood Springs diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Glenwood Springs, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 2119 Grand Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3006 S Glen Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.61, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.34
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.49
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.14
$4.44
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$--
$4.39
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$4.19
$4.44
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
