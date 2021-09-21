Glenwood Springs diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Glenwood Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 2119 Grand Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3006 S Glen Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.61, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 2119 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.34 $ -- $ 3.59

Shell 2310 S. Glen Ave., Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

LOCO 51171 Highway 6 & 24, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ 3.59

Kum & Go 2510 Gilstrap Ct, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Conoco 3006 S Glen Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 4.44 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.