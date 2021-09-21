Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Canon City

(CANON CITY, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Canon City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Canon City area on Tuesday, found that U Pump It at 115 N Raynolds Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.4 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Loaf 'N Jug at 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

U Pump It 115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 4.00 $ 3.40

Gasamat 1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.44

Exxon 2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Alta Convenience 1501 Central Avenue, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.96 $ 4.26 $ 3.49

Exxon 420 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Exxon 1410 Elm Street, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.