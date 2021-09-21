Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Canon City
(CANON CITY, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Canon City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Canon City area on Tuesday, found that U Pump It at 115 N Raynolds Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.4 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Loaf 'N Jug at 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.74
$4.00
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.84
$4.04
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.96
$4.26
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
