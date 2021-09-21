Local price review shows Clearlake diesel price, cheapest station
(CLEARLAKE, CA) Savings of as much as $0.60 per gallon on diesel were available in the Clearlake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Clearlake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20.
The average price across the greater Clearlake area was $4.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
|card
card$4.17
$4.31
$4.41
$4.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.89
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.49
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
