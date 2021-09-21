Local price review shows Clearlake diesel price, cheapest station

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Savings of as much as $0.60 per gallon on diesel were available in the Clearlake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Clearlake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20.

The average price across the greater Clearlake area was $4.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors 14772 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.31

Valero 15413 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

Chevron 9815 Ca-53, Lower Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

Chevron 12589 E Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Chevron 13430 Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.