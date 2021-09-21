CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Thirsty truck? Here's Hutchinson's cheapest diesel

Hutchinson Digest
Hutchinson Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEagD_0c3CxInI00

(HUTCHINSON, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Hutchinson area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hutchinson area went to Holiday at 1016 Mn-15 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.16, at Cenex at 1110 Mn-7 W, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday

1016 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.06

BP

1290 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09

Casey's

510 Hwy 7 E, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.11

Kwik Trip

10 Denver Ave Sw , Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.11

Speedway

640 Mn-7 E, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.12

Speedway

1210 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

