Thirsty truck? Here's Hutchinson's cheapest diesel
(HUTCHINSON, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Hutchinson area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hutchinson area went to Holiday at 1016 Mn-15 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.16, at Cenex at 1110 Mn-7 W, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
