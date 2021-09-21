Thirsty truck? Here's Hutchinson's cheapest diesel

(HUTCHINSON, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Hutchinson area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hutchinson area went to Holiday at 1016 Mn-15 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.06 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.16, at Cenex at 1110 Mn-7 W, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday 1016 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.06

BP 1290 Mn-15 S, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Casey's 510 Hwy 7 E, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Kwik Trip 10 Denver Ave Sw , Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.11

Speedway 640 Mn-7 E, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Speedway 1210 Mn-7 W, Hutchinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.