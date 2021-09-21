Survey of Grove diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.07

(GROVE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Grove, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Grove area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Phillips 66 at 24996 Us-59 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Harps at 1120 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Grove area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 24996 Us-59 N, Copeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Turtle Stop 2160 Us-59 N , Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.93

Harps 1120 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1101 E Ok-10, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 2117 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Conoco 2130 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.