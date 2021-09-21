Survey of Grove diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.07
(GROVE, OK) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Grove, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Grove area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Phillips 66 at 24996 Us-59 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Harps at 1120 S Main St.
The average price across the greater Grove area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.95
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.29
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.21
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.29
$3.44
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
