Arkadelphia, AR

Survey of Arkadelphia diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

Arkadelphia Today
 9 days ago
(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Savings of as much as $0.48 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arkadelphia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arkadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Exxon at 3036 W Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 170 Valley St.

The average price across the greater Arkadelphia area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

3036 W Pine St, Arkadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.12
$3.49
$3.07

Phillips 66

3120 Pine St, Arkadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.07

Shell

180 Valley St, Caddo Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.69
$3.39

Pilot

170 Valley St, Caddo Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.19
$3.61
$3.45
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.59
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

