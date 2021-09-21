Survey of Arkadelphia diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station
(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Savings of as much as $0.48 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arkadelphia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Arkadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Exxon at 3036 W Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 170 Valley St.
The average price across the greater Arkadelphia area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.12
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.19
$3.61
$3.45
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.59
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0