Survey of Arkadelphia diesel prices reveals $0.48 savings at cheapest station

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Savings of as much as $0.48 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arkadelphia area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arkadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Exxon at 3036 W Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 170 Valley St.

The average price across the greater Arkadelphia area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 3036 W Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.12 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Phillips 66 3120 Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Shell 180 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Pilot 170 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.61 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.