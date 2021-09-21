CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia, NM

Artesia diesel price check reveals $0.14 savings at cheapest station

Artesia Journal
 9 days ago
(ARTESIA, NM) You could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on diesel in Artesia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Artesia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Walmart at 604 N 26Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Alon at 1910 W Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

604 N 26Th St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.04
$--
$2.95

Alon

1910 W Main St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Artesia, NM
