Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Middlefield station
(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Middlefield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Middlefield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at B.T. Oil at 15525 West High St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Gas USA at 13819 W Center St.
The average price across the greater Middlefield area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.27
$3.57
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.45
$3.74
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
