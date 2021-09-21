Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Middlefield station

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Middlefield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Middlefield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at B.T. Oil at 15525 West High St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Gas USA at 13819 W Center St.

The average price across the greater Middlefield area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

B.T. Oil 15525 West High St, Middlefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 15385 Old State Rd, Middlefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.31

Circle K 15560 W High St, Middlefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.45 $ 3.74 $ 3.37

Western Reserve Farm Coop 13762 Ford Ln, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Gulf 14745 Mayfield Rd, East Claridon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Marathon 13980 Main Market Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.