Murray diesel price check reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station

(MURRAY, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.45 in the greater Murray area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Murray area went to Food Mart at 636 S 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Pockets at 1000 Chestnut St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Food Mart 636 S 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

EZY Mart 1417 W Main St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Casey's 1619 Hwy 121 Bypass N, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

BP 1600 Highway 121 Byp N, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 807 N 12Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.16

Pockets 1000 Chestnut St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.