Murray diesel price check reveals $0.45 savings at cheapest station
(MURRAY, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.45 in the greater Murray area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Murray area went to Food Mart at 636 S 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Pockets at 1000 Chestnut St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.46
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
