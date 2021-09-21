Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Winfield
(WINFIELD, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Winfield they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Winfield area went to MJ Murphy at 2226 W 9Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Babi's Petro Shop at 2124 East 9Th Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0