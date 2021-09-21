Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Winfield

(WINFIELD, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Winfield they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Winfield area went to MJ Murphy at 2226 W 9Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Babi's Petro Shop at 2124 East 9Th Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

MJ Murphy 2226 W 9Th Ave, Winfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shamrock 1318 Main St, Winfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Dillons 2310 Main St, Winfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Babi's Petro Shop 2124 East 9Th Ave, Winfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.