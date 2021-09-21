Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Portsmouth

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Portsmouth they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Portsmouth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at 1st Stop at 65 K Z Ratliff Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Marathon at 1026 Gay St.

The average price across the greater Portsmouth area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

1st Stop 65 K Z Ratliff Ln, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 28248 Us-23, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 1508 11Th St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Marathon 1026 Gay St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Valero 2306 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Speedway 2401 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.