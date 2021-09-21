Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Fort Bragg's cheapest
(FORT BRAGG, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Fort Bragg they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Fort Bragg area went to Red Rhino at 700 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.38 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.38, at Red Rhino at 700 S Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Fort Bragg area was $4.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.38
|card
card$4.34
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0